Court rejects plea for shifting BJP functionary to Puzhal

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice PN Prakash and R Hemalatha dismissed the plea by K Shanthi, wife of the BJP executive committee member. Shanthi contended that without proper reason the authorities have jailed her husband in Cuddalore central prison. The petitioner had not only argued about shifting her husband from Cuddalore central prison but also for treating him in a private hospital at own cost.





“Since my husband underwent cataract surgery, he needs continuous treatment,” the petitioner submitted. R Muniyapparaj, a government advocate rejected the contention stating it is not necessary since he has been booked under Goondas Act. “We are providing treatment to him,” he said.





On recording the submission, the bench dismissed the plea by Kalyanasundaram’s wife.