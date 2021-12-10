Unpopular U-turn lane on OMR draws cops’ attention

Chennai :

DT Next had brought the issue to the attention of S Rajendran, joint commissioner, Traffic, Chennai south, on Wednesday when he assured that a team will study the traffic flow and correct it if required.





The exclusive U-turn barricaded lane was readied years ago when there was no right turn for vehicles coming from Tidel Park junction to Madhya Kailash junction to go to Adyar side.





But over a period of time, police had not only started allowing a right turn at the junction for vehicles coming from Tidel Park but had also provided another right turn in the middle of the road stretch between Tidel Park and Madhya Kailash.





But the barricaded U-turn lane remained at the junction though no motorist is using it. The particular lane turned into a bottleneck for the vehicles entering the OMR aka IT highway aka Rajiv Gandhi Salai from Sardar Patel Road. The barricaded lane also proved a hindrance as motorists coming from the Tidel Park side can freely take a right turn or U-turn from the junction.





The width of the OMR stretch between Tidel Park and Madhya Kailash is already reduced because of construction activities by TN Road Development Company, noted a motorist adding it is high time the traffic police remove the barricaded lane at Madhya Kailash junction.