AAI reduces RT-PCR waiting time to 3 hours for international passengers

Chennai :

Following the orders from the Centre, passengers from at-risk countries have to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid PCR tests at the Chennai airport and they were allowed to exit only after testing negative. While the Rapid PCR results come within 40 minutes, it used to take five hours for the RT-PCR report. Following requests from the passengers, the waiting time was reduced to three hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, Singapore was removed from the list of at-risk countries on Thursday. Passengers arriving from Singapore can now leave without getting tested.