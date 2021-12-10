3 more international passengers test COVID positive in Chennai airport

Chennai :

So far, 17 international passengers have been tested positive for COVID and one has been discharged. Of the 17 cases, 11 are from ‘at-risk’ countries and six from ‘low-risk’ countries. Meanwhile, the genomic sequencing reports of 13 international passengers are expected on Friday from the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru.





Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at-risk’ countries and 33,112 people arrived from ‘low-risk’ countries (as of Wednesday). Of the 13 people who tested positive, one has been asymptomatic and is under home isolation. He added that all the patients are doing well and the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing analysis.





He added that most of the samples tested in Chennai were found to be of the Delta variant. However, the genomic sequencing report from the Bengaluru laboratory is awaited.





Currently, there are 10 people under treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, 2 in Anna Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Tiruchy, 1 in Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagercoil, and 2 each in private health care facilities in Nagercoil and Chennai.