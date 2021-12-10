HC allows withdrawal of plea against crypto ads

Chennai :

The first bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu declined the plea by a Tirunelveli resident, Ayya, who prayed for a direction to the Union government to ban the cryptocurrency advertisements in all the media platforms citing that there are no proper rules and regulations that have been framed to streamline the cryptocurrency trade in the country.





On hearing the submission, the ACJ asked the petitioner to show the cryptocurrency advertisements which had come in the media. Since the litigant failed to furnish a copy of the advertisements, the judges held that they could not entertain the petition.





The judge observed that while levelling allegations, the petitioner should submit the materials before the court. “We cannot construct a house without the foundation. If we proceed without the foundation, the building will fall,” the ACJ told the litigant for not placing the copies of the media advertisements in order to substantiate his charges.





As the HC granted liberty to withdraw the petition, the petitioner decided to withdraw the petition for filing a fresh one.





Ayya, in his petition, stated that there is no mechanism to monitor and lead the cryptocurrency trade in India. “There are many discrepancies and illegal activities were found in the virtual currency transaction. Therefore, the advertisements cannot be allowed till the rules are formed to guide the cryptocurrency trade,” the petitioner submitted.