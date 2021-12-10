61 L voters to decide fate of aspirants in Chennai Corpn polls

Chennai :

Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, on Thursday, released the voters’ list in the presence of representatives from political parties. “All the divisions in total have 61,18,734 voters. Of the total voters, 30,23,803 are male voters and 30,93,355 are female. As many as 1,576 are transgender persons,” a Corporation press release said.





Among the 200 wards, ward 159 in Alandur has the lowest number of voters. It has only 3,116 voters. On the other hand, ward 137 in Kodambakkam has the highest number of voters (58,620).





“The voters’ list has been placed for public verification at all division offices. Residents can verify whether their names and details are included in the list,” the release added.





The civic body has also released a list of polling stations. As per the list, the city will have 5,794 polling stations, of which 255 are exclusively for male voters and 255 for female voters.





Among the zones, Teynampet has the highest number of polling stations (622) and Manali has the lowest (97).