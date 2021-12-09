Chennai man arrested for hurling footwear at EPS's vehicle

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as Mari,(32) of Chepauk. He is said to be a worker of AMMK, a politcal outfit led by TTV Dhinakaran.





A case has been registered by Anna Square police under Sections 294(b) (abusing), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), and 506(I) (criminal intimidation) of IPC based on the complaint of AIADMK's Puratchi Thalavi Amma Peravai leader T Maran of Mylapore.





Police said the incident happened in front of MGR-Jayalalithaa memorial around 10.45 am on Sunday.





Another person, said to be a AMMK cadre, is being questioned by police and police had issued summons for four party workers to appear for enquiry.