Nine more students test positive for Covid in Chennai, samples to be sent for genome sequencing

Chennai :

Nine more students have reported to be positive and have been admitted to King's Institute for further treatment. So far, 10 hostel students have tested positive for the infection at the University.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the testing of samples on Thursday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the students are asymptomatic and on treatment.









Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the testing of samples on Thursday









"The Greater Chennai Corporation officials will also test the 463 post graduate students and undergraduate students in the University hostel. The samples will be sent for genomic sequencing and the presence of the type of the variant will be determined," he said. Health Minister added that there will be a high level meeting conducted with the higher education department to bring out guidelines to be followed in the hostels and college campus to prevent any clusters in future.





Meanwhile, the State Health Department officials have directed the University to emphasize on Covid appropriate behaviour and allow students in mess in batches to ensure social distancing.