CCB arrests three in connection with two land grab cases in Chennai

Chennai :

Among the accused, E Ayyanar (58) of Zamin Pallavaram and N Venkatachalam created fake documents for a 73-cent plot worth Rs 12 crore, belonging to M Sathyaseelan (68), and sold the same to two others.





Similarly, a 51-year-old was held for grabbing land worth Rs 2 crore in S Kolathur using forged documents.





While the land belongs to one Anitha Mathews (61) of Anna Nagar, B Karthikeyan alias Karthik generated a general power of attorney using fake documents and received Rs 43 lakh as advance to sell it to another person for Rs 60 lakh.





All three accused were remanded in judicial custody.