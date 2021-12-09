Thu, Dec 09, 2021

Construction labourer murdered in drunken brawl, co-worker arrested

Published: Dec 09,202105:47 AM

A 51-year-old construction labourer was killed in a drunken brawl in Avadi on Tuesday night and his co-worker was arrested.

Representative image
Chennai:
The deceased was identified as S Sivakumar of Ananda Nagar and the accused D Boopathy (29) of the same locality worked for him at construction sites.

On Tuesday night, the duo consumed liquor after work when a quarrel erupted over wages. In the melee, Boopathy attacked Sivakumar with an iron rod and fled, said police.

Sivakumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Avadi police registered a case and arrested Boopathy from a hideout. He was remanded in judicial custody.

