Gold, gadgets worth Rs 57 lakh, foreign currencies seized at airport

Chennai :

Based on information from DRI Bengaluru, a passenger bound for Dubai was intercepted and 204 Saudi Riyals of 500 denominations, valued at Rs 19.79 lakh, concealed in vermicelli packets, were seized.





In another case, the Air Intelligence Unit found a polythene bag beneath a seat on Sri Lankan Airlines from Colombo and recovered a gold ingot weighing 592 grams, valued at Rs 25.69 lakh. In yet another case, 510 grams of gold in foil form and undeclared gadgets worth Rs 9.47 lakh were seized from a passenger from Dubai.