CB-CID searches Baba’s school, court summons women who helped him

Chennai :

Sivasankar Baba was arrested by the CB-CID police in June in Delhi after receiving multiple sexual abuse complaints from his former school students.





Three Pocso cases and two woman harassment cases were filed against Sivasankar Baba and CB-CID police have already submitted a charge sheet in the first Pocso case.





Though Baba managed to get bail in four cases, he couldn’t obtain bail in the first Pocso case and is still in the prison.





On Wednesday, the CB-CID police along with Kelambakkam police went to Baba’s school and held a search in his rooms and other places on the premises. The search was video recorded by the police.





Meanwhile, Siva Sankar Baba was brought to the Chengalpattu Pocso court for a hearing since his judicial custody is about to end.





After the hearing, the judge ordered to extend the judicial custody for Baba till December 22. The judge also ordered three women who allegedly helped Baba in the school to be present in the next hearing.