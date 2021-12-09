Woman dials customer care number found on Google, loses Rs 44,000

Chennai :

The victim Kruthika of Vadapalani is a worker at a salon-cum-parlour and she recently bought a credit card from the State Bank of Mauritius, said police.





On Sunday, she made the first purchase using a credit card and paid Rs 240 to order food online.





Since the payment got stuck, she dialed the legitimate customer care number, but there was reportedly no response. So, she checked for alternative contact numbers on Google and came across a phone number.





When she dialed, the person who spoke on the other end asked her to spell out the OTPs she received to process her request.





However, after sharing the OTPs a number of times, Kruthika realized that she has lost about Rs 44,000.





Based on her complaint, Vadapalani police registered a case and are investigating.