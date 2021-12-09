School student booked for stunt on MTC bus

Chennai :

The incident happened on December 2 on the Tiruvallur-Meyyur route and the video went viral on social media.





The student in school uniform could be seen hanging from a window in the middle of a speeding bus and the video was captured by somebody from inside the bus.





After the video went viral, the Periyapalayam inspector registered a case and summoned the boy along with his parents.





He was advised not to indulge in such dangerous stunts as they could turn fatal at any moment. The other students who are seen travelling on the footboard have also been summoned for inquiry.





This is the second such incident where school students had to be warned in over a week. It may be noted that a Class 12 girl and a Class 11 boy met Tiruvallur SP Varun Kumar after their video performing stunts on a moving train at Kavarapettai railway station.





Meanwhile, Tiruvallur town police booked eight college students for keeping a machete in their bags and let them off on station bail.