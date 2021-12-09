Director Thiagarajan of Managara Kaval fame dies on pavement

Chennai :

A native of Aruppukottai, Thiagarajan is a DFTech graduate and had returned to the city a year ago to try his luck in movies again, said police.





As he did not get any offers to work in the film industry, he stayed in a makeshift tent on the platform on Arcot road.





He was reportedly feeding himself from the Amma Unavagam nearby. Police said the director had a tiff with his wife and children after which they deserted him 15 years ago.





His wife died 10 years ago, while his children live in Bengaluru. Virugambakkam police retrieved the body for postmortem.





The introduction scene of Vijayakanth in Managara Kaval is one of the best ‘mass’ entries any hero ever had in the movies, and Vijayakanth’s slow-motion walk and the background music can still give goosebumps to many. He also directed another movie titled Vetri Mel Vetri starring Prabhu.