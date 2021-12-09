Health Secretary inaugurates contactless self blood testing kit

Chennai :

Inaugurating the same, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said COVID is not the only cause of death as several comorbidities remain a concern. He said many people do not get a physical examination done or are unable to do so and thus, self-testing kits would be an easier tool for many to monitor themselves.





He also urged everyone to follow the guidelines laid down by the government and get vaccinated.





Saraswathi Mopuru, who came up with the idea of this start-up, said, since COVID upended many lives, people have been focusing more on their health and immunity.





Optimists’s mobile application offers packages of blood tests that include all the biomarkers in several categories for the tests. One can choose what they want to test on the Optimists’s portal and a free doctor consultation would be done.





The kit, after a prescription from the doctor, would be delivered to the individual within 60 minutes and the sample collection is done. The results are sent through individual ids on the same portal.





The team offers free consultations for everyone based on the survey reports of one’s health status. The platform is expected to bridge the gap in a disjointed part of the preventative healthcare industry,” said Saraswathi.