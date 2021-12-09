Cost to run Nemmeli plant for 7 yrs estimated at Rs 400 crore

RO machines section of first phase of desalination plant, at Nemmeli near Chennai (Image: PTI)

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water source, the decision was taken in a board meeting of the water managers. “The agreement period with the present firm ended a year ago. Originally, the operation and maintenance period was fixed for seven years when the project was completed and the same was extended for a year,” the source said.





The State government constructed the desalination plant, which has a capacity of 110 million liters per day, at Rs 912 crore that including a central government grant of Rs 871 crore.





The plant was opened in 2013 and VA Tech Wabag Ltd, Chennai, in consortium with IDE Technologies, Israel, has been operating and maintaining the plant.





“Tender will be floated to appoint firms that would run the desalination plant. The new firm will run the plant for the next seven years,” the source added.





The project envisages two-stage pumping at the plant site and at various intermediate water distribution stations in Akkarai, Velachery, Pallipattu, and Thiruvanmiyur to convey the product water from Nemmeli to the City. About 10 lakh people are being benefitted from this project.