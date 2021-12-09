Monitor conservancy work: GCC releases list of garbage lorries, operation schedule

Chennai :

In a statement, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, said the civic body, along with the private firms, has deployed as many as 14,216 compactor bins (garbage bins) to collect garbage from houses and 261 compactor lorries to remove garbage from those bins.





“Time table of the operation of compactor lorries and schedule of removal of garbage from the bins have been released in Chennai Corporation website and the public can see the details using the link: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/swm-bin,” the statement added.





Of the 14,216 garbage bins, core city zones such as Adyar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam have the highest number of bins. The Adyar zone has 2,226 bins, while Teynampet and Kodambakkam have 2,214, and 2,140 respectively.





“If the residents find that garbage removal and lorry operations have failed to follow the schedule, they can complain to the civic body’s control room at the helpline number 1913. Action will be taken against the personnel concerned,” Bedi assured.





The civic body said around 5,100 tonnes of garbage is being collected every day in the city. Tricycles, battery-operated vehicles and compactor lorries are in use to carry out the conservancy operations.





A private firm named Chennai Enviro (Ramky) has been appointed to remove garbage from Tiruvottiyur, Manali, and Madhavaram zones, and Urbaser Sumeet has been appointed to remove garbage from Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. Chennai Corporation directly carries out conservancy works in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar.





Meanwhile, of the total garbage collected every day, the highest quantity of garbage comes from Teynampet (600 tonnes), Royapuram, and Kodambakkam (551 tonnes each), and Anna Nagar (501 tonnes).