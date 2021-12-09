Photo series brings to light the dreams of LGBTQI community members

Chennai :

TN photographer Jaisingh Nageswaran has collaborated with a Bengaluru-based collective — Maraa and a trans community organisation called Payana to make the dream of 12 seniors from the LGBTQI community come true.





“I have been working with the LGBTQI communities across Tamil Nadu for the past ten years. I have seen their lives up close and personal. In this photo project called Truth Dream, we have showcased 12 friends who identify as transwomen, transmen, Kothi, and gender non-conforming individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. What makes this project unique is that participants are above the age of 50 years when typically it is considered that beauty fades and desire wanes. When asked what their dreams are or who inspired them, many mentioned the names of actors and classical dancers from Tamil and Kannada films of the 60s. As a photographer, I have made sure that there is emotion, mystery, and surrealism in the photographs,” says Jaisingh.





A Revathi, a transgender activist, and author, who is part of the series shares her experience. “There is a Perumal temple in my village in Salem and I used to visit the temple every week. Later, I started reading Andal’s poems and was mesmerized knowing her unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. I started dreaming of myself as Andal and told my friends about it. They were not happy about my dream. So, when a chance like this came up, I dressed as Andal and took photos,” says Revathi.