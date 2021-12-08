Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 130/kg in Chennai

Chennai :

Due to Northeast monsoon, heavy rains fell across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Thus hitting supply of vegetables.





As a result, the price of tomatoes continued to rise. A kilo of tomatoes sold for over Rs 100 at the Koyambedu market.





Currently, tomatoes are being sold at a retail price of Rs 130 in Koyambedu on Wednesday.





The prices of other vegetables are also on the rise. Marathi drumsticks are sold to Rs 270 to Rs 300 per kg and Gujarat drumsticks at Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg.





Similarly, Ujala brinjal are sold at Rs 90 per kg, onions for Rs 30, ladies finger for Rs 60, carrots for 50/70, broad beans for Rs 90, curry leaves for Rs 40, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd for Rs 60.