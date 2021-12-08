CITU plans ‘stop vehicle’ stir on Dec 10

Chennai :

Be it traffic signals, toll plazas, or on the road, the vehicles would stop for 10 minutes to express their opposition to the fuel price hike, CITU state president A Soundararajan said. The novel protest is being organized by various organizations affiliated to CPM, including DYFI, AIDWA, and SFI.





Addressing a press conference here, Soundararajan said that the steep hike in the fuel prices have led to rate increase of other essential commodities affecting the poor and middle class families.