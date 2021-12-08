CITU plans ‘stop vehicle’ stir on Dec 10

The CITU on Wednesday urged all vehicle users to stop their vehicles for 10 minutes (12 to 12.10 p.m.) on December 10 across the state to condemn the steep hike in fuel prices.
Chennai:
Be it traffic signals, toll plazas, or on the road, the vehicles would stop for 10 minutes to express their opposition to the fuel price hike, CITU state president A Soundararajan said. The novel protest is being organized by various organizations affiliated to CPM, including DYFI, AIDWA, and SFI.
Addressing a press conference here, Soundararajan said that the steep hike in the fuel prices have led to rate increase of other essential commodities affecting the poor and middle class families.
Conversations