Woman held for cheating Rs 87 lakh posing as share market expert

Two years after she went into hiding after cheating 23 persons to the tune of Rs 87 lakh by posing as a share market expert, the Central Crime Branch police traced and arrested a 39-year-old woman from Madurai.
Chennai:
The police said the accused, M Amudha, approached the victims claiming to be working as an assistant to the managing director of a company that is into share market business and convinced them that she knows the nuances of the market to make a profit.
She collected money from the victims on the offer of investing it in the right shares that would fetch them a tidy profit. But she deposited Rs 53 lakh in different bank accounts in her name and another Rs 35 lakh in her friends’ accounts.
Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the Entrustment Document Fraud wing registered a case in 2019, but Amudha went absconding.
The case was dusted off again and Amudha was arrested from Madurai.
Conversations