Promising TNSCB house, trio cheats man of Rs 12 lakh, arrested

Chennai :

The accused, K Saroja (40) of Royapuram, M Arumugam (45) of New Washermenpet, and D Venkatesan (41) of Ekkaduthangal, received Rs 12 lakh in 2017 from K Muniasamy (41) of Mannadi on the promise of getting three houses costing Rs 4 lakh each.





A few months later, Munisamy was given allotment orders but he later found out that they were fake.





When the trio refused to return the money, he lodged a complaint at the Muthialpet police station.





A case was registered and the accused were secured. Investigation revealed that they had cheated many others similarly.





A hunt has been launched for the main accused, Jagadeesh.