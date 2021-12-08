Wed, Dec 08, 2021

Promising TNSCB house, trio cheats man of Rs 12 lakh, arrested

Published: Dec 08,202105:26 AM

The Muthialpet police arrested three people, including a woman, for cheating a man of Rs 12 lakh on the promise of allocating houses built by the TNSCB.

Representative image
Chennai:
The accused, K Saroja (40) of Royapuram, M Arumugam (45) of New Washermenpet, and D Venkatesan (41) of Ekkaduthangal, received Rs 12 lakh in 2017 from K Muniasamy (41) of Mannadi on the promise of getting three houses costing Rs 4 lakh each.

A few months later, Munisamy was given allotment orders but he later found out that they were fake.

When the trio refused to return the money, he lodged a complaint at the Muthialpet police station.

A case was registered and the accused were secured. Investigation revealed that they had cheated many others similarly.

A hunt has been launched for the main accused, Jagadeesh.

