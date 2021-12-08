25-year-old intoxicated man tries to molest minor, arrested under Pocso Act

Chennai :

The accused tried to misbehave with the victim when she was playing on the street on Monday. He also abused the passersby who confronted him.





Meanwhile, the Kundrathur police arrested a 24-year-old man, who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on the promise of marriage.





While the girl went missing on December 1, investigation revealed she went with him. The accused was secured and the victim was rescued.





Since inquiries revealed that he sexually assaulted the minor girl, the man was booked under Pocso Act.