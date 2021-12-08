Private hospital ransacked after patient’s death in Otteri

Chennai :

The deceased, Kumar, of Salaima Nagar, was working in a fruit shop.





He suddenly fell ill on Monday evening and was rushed to a private hospital on Brickkiln Road. After first-aid, doctors referred him to the KMC.





However, Kumar has declared brought dead. Following that, his relatives and friends barged into the private hospital and developed an argument with the staffers.





Claiming that medical negligence caused his death, they started damaging the furniture and equipment. The Otteri police have registered a case.