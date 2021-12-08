Fathima Latheef’s father deposes before CBI team probing suicide

Chennai :

Emerging after the inquiry at Rajaji Bhavan which lasted for more than two and half hours, Abdul Latheef told media persons that he answered all queries posed by the investigators.





He expressed hope that the probe was going in the right direction after two years. Latheef added that he has sought an appointment with Chief Minister MK Stalin to seek his help to speed up the probe.





Fathima, a 19-year-old student of IIT-Madras was found dead inside her hostel room on November 9, 2019. Her family claimed they retrieved notes she left on her mobile phone, accusing some faculty members of harassment.





When the city police claimed Fathima killed herself after being disappointed for not scoring good marks, the family objected strongly to the version, saying she had no reason to end her life and that she always scored good marks in examinations after joining the IIT. They alleged that Fathima was facing consistent harassment from some of the faculty members. After widespread protests, the case was first transferred to CCB and later to the CBI.





On the second anniversary of her death, Latheef, a resident of Kollam in Kerala, had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention for a speedy and fair investigation.