Two men attack SSI, rob mobile phone on Greams Road, hunt on

Chennai :

The victim, Ravindran, attached to the law and order wing of Thousand Lights police station has been on medical leave for about two weeks.





The incident happened when Ravindran went to buy dinner in an autorickshaw.





When Ravindran stepped out from the restaurant, he found two men arguing with the autorickshaw driver. He intervened in the fight, but the two men suddenly attacked Ravindran and escaped with his mobile phone.





Based on his complaint, Thousand Lights police have registered a case.