Plea seeking direction to form anti-corruption squads dismissed

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu rejected the PIL filed by KK Ramesh, a Madurai-based activist.





When the petitioner submitted that corruption has spread everywhere in the government departments and it was essential to establish anti-corruption squads, the Acting Chief Justice asked him on what grounds was he praying for the relief.





“Already, the government has Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to deal with corruption-related complaints. Why should another wing be formed,” the Justice Bhandari asked. To this, Ramesh submitted that senior officers involved in corrupt activities were often not brought to law.





Reacting to that submission, the ACJ said the petitioner should challenge the amendment made in the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. “If the petitioner wants to drag higher officials who are in the ranks above joint secretary, he should get the permission of the government as per section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the judge noted.





Justice PD Audikesavalu also asked whether the petitioner was challenging the amendment made to the Act.





The bench held that either the petitioner should challenge Section 17A of the Act, or file a fresh application. After the court granted liberty, Ramesh agreed to withdraw it after which the petition was dismissed.