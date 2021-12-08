Dust rise after rain spikes air pollution in Chennai, finds CPCB data

Chennai :

According to the CPCB data, the air pollution levels in Kodungaiyur and Manali crossed the permissible limits of 100 microgram/m3 for particulate matter (PM) 10 as per the recording on Tuesday. While Kodungaiyur recorded 126 microgram/m3, it was 114 microgram/m3 at Manali. This was only 37 microgram/m3 and 19 microgram/m3 on November 30.





Among other places, the PM10 level at Arumbakkam was 93 microgram/m3, while it was 92 microgram/m3 at Perungudi and Royapuram, which are within satisfactory level. Alandur was comparatively better at 57 microgram/m3, showed the data.





In the case of PM2.5 for which the permissible limit is 60 microgram/m3, the pollution level is within the limits except in the case of Velachery which recorded 86 microgram/m3. The readings were 57 microgram/m3 at Royapuram, 55 microgram/m3 at Perungudi, 53 microgram/m3 at Arumbakkam and 52 microgram/m3 at Kodungaiyur and Manali. Like in the case of PM10 level, the PM2.5 level at Alandur was the lowest at 27 microgram/m3.





According to a senior official from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the air pollution readings would show an increase after rainfall, as there is more dust. However, he added, it has not gone beyond the satisfactory level. “Also, the vehicle movement has also increased in the last one week. For instance, there has been no rain in Tirunelveli in the past 24 hours. So the pollution level there has risen marginally.”