Civic body to build classrooms for eight schools at Rs 21.77 crore

Chennai :

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the infrastructure of schools in Chennai would be enhanced using funds from CITHS and Singara Chennai 2.0. “When the schools’ infrastructure are improved, students learning ability, science and information technology-based learning ability will improve, which would assist them in their future,” he said.





According to the Corporation release, Chennai Primary and High School at Kottur would be spruced up at a cost of Rs 6 crore while Chennai Primary School at Kamthaar Nagar and Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School at Nungambakkam would be allocated Rs 5.08 crore. The infrastructure at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue, would be improved at Rs 3.86 crore, and Chennai Higher Secondary School at MGR Nagar would be allocated Rs 1.78 crore.





The Corporation has already finalised tenders for building additional classrooms at six schools at a cost of Rs 17.38 crore, while estimates are being prepared to build classrooms for 12 schools and improving infrastructure.