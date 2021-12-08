Stalin asks officials to expedite flood mitigation work

Chennai :

The Chief Minister continued his visit to flood-affected areas on Tuesday and visited the southern suburbs of Chennai such as Mudichur, Irumbuliyur near Tambaram, Vanniyankulam, Varadharajapuram BTC Colony and Mahalakshmi Nagar. The areas were inundated due to the recent flooding of the Adyar river.





During the inspection, officials explained the topography of the locality and the reason for the flooding. Stalin also inspected the flood mitigation work, carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 238 crore, and directed the officials to expedite it.





According to a report from the State government, Stalin instructed the officials to widen the Adyar river along Outer Ring Road to ensure that it doesn’t overflow into Amudham Nagar in Mudichur and to permanently establish a canal to let out stagnant water into the river.





The Chief Minister commissioned another open canal to divert the excess water from the Mudichur canal to the Adyar river via Chikkanna lake. He then inspected the flood mitigation work carried out in Varadharajapuram and Mahalakshmi Nagar.





Stalin also inspected the sewage water treatment plant at Mannoorankulam in Tambaram. The Chief Minister was informed that the plant was functioning at 90 per cent capacity. He then directed the officials to utilise the facility to treat sewage from the newly added areas to Tambaram municipality.