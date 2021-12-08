Rs 116 crore boost to Tamil Nadu govt school SOPs

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that since students could not afford any more academic loss or another lockdown, the government decided to prioritise their safety, including ensuring regular supply of vitamin and zinc tablets.





“Since school children are yet to be vaccinated, special funds to tackle COVID related issues would be released through the composite school grant,” the official said.





Schools having students’ strength between 1-15 will get Rs 12,500 per month, and the institutions with strength between 16-100 would get Rs 25,000. Those having 101-250 students would get financial assistance of Rs 50,00 and institutions with 251-1,000 students will be provided Rs 75,000.





The government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh a month to schools with students’ strength over 1,000, officials said. All teachers, including school heads, will be given training by health experts on childrens’ safety, COVID prevention measures, health, and hygiene, and training on psychological aspects in view of the lockdown, at a cost of Rs 14 crore.





Pointing out that the special funds will be released to 45,800 schools in TN, a senior official said authorities were also discussing whether to provide re-usable face masks for students. In addition, authorities were asked to also ensure that the noon meal, which was provided every working day, has the specified and required nutritional value.