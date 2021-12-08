‘No Tamil anthem in IIT-M’ issue raised in Parliament

Chennai :

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Thamizhachi said, “It is very disappointing to note that in the recently concluded 58th convocation of IIT- Madras on November 20, the state invocation song was not sung, which is an obvious deviation from the protocol.” Recalling the introduction of the song as the state’s official invocation song by Karunanidhi in 1970, the MP said, “Since then, it was protocol that the song be sung at important state and Union government functions. It was not sung in 2018 (too). Instead, a Sanskrit song was sung.” In a message on Twitter, the MP said, “It is important to respect the federal nature of the Indian polity including linguistic and cultural realms. I request to ensure that the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu be sung as per protocol in IIT- Chennai henceforth.”