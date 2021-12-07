OPS, EPS demand action against cops over death of Manikanadan, Ulaganathan

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded the State government to initiate a probe against police personnel, who were allegedly responsible for the death of the college student, Manikandan in Ramanathapuram and farmer Ulaganathan based in Villupuram.





In a statement, the leader of the Opposition EPS said that 63-year-old Ulaganathan was allegedly attacked by the police and fell unconscious. The family members who rushed the victim to the hospital was told by the doctors that the farmer was brought dead. EPS also listed out five incidences in which the police were involved in the crime or had failed to do their job which includes the robbery attempt on an Army personnel near Fort St George housing the state Secretariat.





Palaniswami and OPS said that the government should provide compensation for the family members of Manikanadan and Ulaganathan. The AIADMK leaders, demanding justice, also urged government jobs for the deceased family members. EPS demanded the case be transferred to the CBI so that justice is rendered while OPS demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family members.





There are several loopholes in the case of Manikandan and there is a need for a detailed probe against the police personnel who detained Manikandan in the station, OPS said.





Both OPS and EPS blamed the law and order situation in the State and urged the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin who handles the home portfolio that deals with state police.