Maha man tries to transfer Rs 5 lakh from agricultural dept

Chennai :

Anna Square police have registered a case under eight sections of the IPC based on a complaint from Agriculture Department Director A Annadurai. Though the bank account to which the cheque was submitted at a bank in Ahmed Nagar, Maharashtra, is in the name of one Anil Sunil Karale, it is not clear if he himself submitted the cheque at the bank, said officials.





The bank reportedly informed the police that they do not have the account holder’s photo or contact number as the account was inactive since 2018. Now, city police are trying to get Karale’s details to proceed with the investigation.





Officials said the department had opened the account at Bank of Baroda branch in KK Nagar in July to receive the central funds to promote agro forestry among farmers, and the account has Rs 5.71 crore balance. The branch received information that a cheque to transfer Rs 4.87 lakh to another bank account in Ahmed Nagar, Maharashtra, was submitted on November 29.





On suspicion, the bank officials contacted the department and after learning that no such cheque was issued, the cheque was rejected. Later, a formal complaint of forgery was submitted to the CCB, which forwarded it to the Anna Square police station for investigation.