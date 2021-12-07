78-year-old drowns trying to rescue cow in Cheyyur

Chennai :

On Sunday, Thulukanam took his cow and goats to the field for grazing fields. A little while later, he realised that his cow had fallen into a well that did not have a parapet.





Police said Thulukanam, along with others from the village, tried to rescue the cow using ropes. But all their efforts failed, after which the Fire and Rescue Services was informed.





However, Thulukanam grew anxious about his cow that was struggling to stay afloat and had started to drown. Unmindful of the danger, the elderly man jumped into the well to rescue it.





Meanwhile, a Fire and Rescue team arrived at the spot and managed to bring the cow out of the well safely. However, it was too late for Thulukanam, who had died by then. The rescue team retrieved his body, and the Cheyyur police sent his body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.