Clemency plea accepted, 51 suspended cops to join duty

The state police administration has decided to allow as many as 51 suspended police personnel, including 21 women, to join duty after considering their petition received during the grievance meeting conducted from July to November this year. The state DGP office received a total of 1,340 petitions from the police personnel during the same period.
Chennai:
Of the total petitions, 1,058 were seeking clemency. As many as 366 department punishment orders were rescinded and another 164 punishments were reduced and 51 petitioners were asked to join back in duty.
A press release from the state police headquarters noted that most of the 21 women police personnel, who are now allowed to join back duty, were suspended after they took long leave for their marriage and pregnancy-related issues and later announced as ‘those deserted’ the force
Conversations