Gift box gives cops a scare at Triplicane PS on eve of Dec 6

Chennai :

Police grew suspicious over the box since it was December 6 eve and brought the bomb disposal squad to check the box. However, they were relieved to find nuts and chocolates inside.





An officer told DT Next that the man was identified as Manimaran, a private firm owner and that he came just to greet the inspector. However, police suspect he could be a decoy sent by senior officials to check the alertness of cops on sensitive days such as December 6, when the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.





The man reportedly reached the station around 8 pm and handed over the box to cops at the reception to be passed on to the crime inspector.





However, the officer concerned reached the station and raised suspicion since there was a coin affixed on top of the box. Immediately, the bomb detection and disposal squad was alerted and a team rushed to the station.





