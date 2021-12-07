Buckingham Canal restoration to begin only in 2023

Chennai :

“The work was expected to begin the end of this year and be completed by 2023. However, there is a delay in getting the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. As we have to submit a drawing of the restoration project along with the survey of the encroachments by the consultant, the work is delayed. It will take more than six months to get the clearance certificate by the government,” said A Muthaiah, Superintendent Engineer, PWD.





The survey to identify the encroachments near the canal was expected to begin in September. The department has a rough count. To find out the exact number, officials have written to Collectors to demarcate the boundaries of the canal within the city limit. But due to the northeast monsoon, the survey was stopped last month and is expected to resume in January.





“Currently, the measurement work is in process, after which the remuneration work will be done by the Greater Chennai Corporation, PWD, and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Department. As it is a long procedure to get approval from the government, the work is expected to begin only in 2023,” said another PWD official.





The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT). After the preliminary work of the survey and measurements, the revised report would be submitted to the government, which would allocate funds for the work.





The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,000 crore.