Parks, grounds to store excess rainwater

Chennai :

After learning a tough lesson from the recent rains, the Greater Chennai Corporation is mulling to construct underground sumps in some of the common playgrounds and parks in the city.





“The idea is to pump the floodwater into the sumps to provide temporary relief to the residents in vulnerable areas. Once the rains stop, the water from the sumps will be pumped out into drains,” an official said.





The official clarified that the idea is a part of the civic body’s flood mitigation strategy of providing arrangements based on the nature and requirements of the localities “During the rains and floods, no one would visit parks or playgrounds. So, the idea will not affect residents,” he said.





It may be noted that the civic body used the Madley subway in T Nagar as a temporary ‘pond’ so that excess water from West Mambalam could be stored during the November rains. The civic body then pumped out the water from the subway after water from other parts drained.





Apart from the underground sumps in open spaces, the civic body has decided to conduct contour study and gradient study to reconstruct drains in affected areas. Presently, the stormwater drains are covered with concrete, and manholes are provided for desilting in certain intervals. As per the new strategy, the civic body will cover new drains removable slabs.





Meanwhile, the civic body announced that new storm water drains would be constructed in the Pulianthope area, which was worst affected, at a cost of Rs 7.10 Crore.





“We will construct stormwater drains in Pulianthope after conducting proper studies,” a Chennai Corporation release said.