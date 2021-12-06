107 ganja peddlers arrested, 51kg seized across Chennai in 3 days

In a three-day special drive, Chennai police arrested 107 peddlers across their jurisdiction and seized 51 kg ganja from them.
Chennai: Till Sunday, city police registered 68 cases of ganja peddling and seized three two-wheelers, said a note. Washermenpet police arrested three persons, including two women, and seized 1.100 kg ganja.
The accused were identified as D Sangeetha (27), M Vanitha (27) and S Raja Seran alias Sera (36) of Old Washermenpet. Police said that Raja Seran has 12 cases pending against him and a hunt has been launched for his two accomplices. Similarly, Aminjikarai police arrested two men and seized 450 grams of ganja.
