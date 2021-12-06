Man held in Mylapore for sending obscene photos to ex-colleague

Chennai :

While the victim quit the job recently, the accused, R Ashwin Vignesh (41), of Perumbakkam, approached her with a proposal and she allegedly rejected it. Infuriated over this, Ashwin sent obscene photos to the victim as well as her mother on Whatsapp. Based on a complaint, the Mylapore all-woman police registered a case and arrested Ashwin after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody after two mobile phones were seized from him.



