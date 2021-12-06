Mon, Dec 06, 2021

Man held in Mylapore for sending obscene photos to ex-colleague

Published: Dec 06,202107:34 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Mylapore all-woman police have arrested a private firm employee for sending obscene photos to a woman, his ex-colleague, and her mother since she rejected his proposal for a relationship.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
While the victim quit the job recently, the accused, R Ashwin Vignesh (41), of Perumbakkam, approached her with a proposal and she allegedly rejected it. Infuriated over this, Ashwin sent obscene photos to the victim as well as her mother on Whatsapp. Based on a complaint, the Mylapore all-woman police registered a case and arrested Ashwin after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody after two mobile phones were seized from him. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations