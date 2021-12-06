Another student ends life over poor performance in exam in Perungalathur

Chennai :

The deceased, Mathew Ambrose (14), was a resident of Sadanandapuram in Perungalathur and a student of a private school in Alapakkam. His father Ambrose Martin is a businessman.





Police said Mathew alledgedly informed his parents about his poor performance after returning from school. He then went to his room on the first floor to prepare for the next exam. As he did not come down for dinner, his parents knocked on the door, but there was no response. After calls to his phone went unanswered, they opened the room windows and saw that he had hanged himself. A team of Peerkankaranai police retrieved his body to send it to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





On Friday, M Karthikeyan, a 16-year old had hanged himself in Perungalathur after scoring low marks in maths.