NCC Naval wing inaugurated at SRMIST

Chennai :

The inauguration was done by Group Commander Gp Capt T Arunachalam in the presence of Officer Commanding Lt Cdr Lalith Kumar CR, SRMIST’s Vice-Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan and Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy.





As part of the National Navy Day celebrations a Boat Pulling Regatta for the 4 (TN) Naval Tech Unit NCC was held. About seven teams took part in this contest which was flagged off by Gp Capt Arunachalam. This was part of the nationwide event that is being held in 75 locations in the country.





In his address, Gp Capt Arunachalam said, “Navy Day is celebrated each year to remember the valor and courage shown by the Navy in 1971 war.” He also wished SRMIST for opening the NCC Navel wing in the Institution and offered his support.