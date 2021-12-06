AICTE approved online MBA, MCA introduced at BSAR Crescent Institute

Chennai :

These programmes are AICTE-approved and UGC entitled. The aim of these programmes is to provide an alternative mode of education through online which is affordable to all and especially to those who seek higher education at flexible time.





These programmes are oriented towards working professionals who want to pursue higher education without quitting their job.





Present on this occasion were the dignitaries from BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Dr A Peer Mohamed, Vice-Chancellor; Dr A Azad, Registrar; Dr N Raja Hussain, Additional Registrar, Dr SSM Abdul Majeed Director (Admissions), Dr S Kaja Mohideen Director (PG Admissions) and Dr V Rhymend Uthariaraj, Director(CDOE).





BSA Crescent’s Online programmes are beautifully crafted, adhering to the demands of today’s requirements. Some of the features and benefits of the online programmes include mentoring by experienced and qualified faculty members as well as professionals from the industry, a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance technical skills and creative thinking, industry-relevant case study discussions through webinars and Hi-Tech Learning Management System (LMS) for effective Teaching-Learning.





The application process for the online programmes is ongoing at BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology.