Gold, Saudi riyals, electronic goods worth Rs 65.13 lakh seized at airport

Chennai :

Based on intelligence, two male passengers, who arrived from Dubai, were intercepted at the exit by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers. On searching their baggage, 24 glass jars containing gold dust concealed in incense granules, weighing 601 grams and valued at Rs 25.8 lakh, and electronics goods worth Rs 17.9 lakh were recovered. The same was seized under Customs Act, 1962. One passenger was arrested. In another case, two male passengers who were bound for Dubai was intercepted by the AIU officers. On searching their check-in luggage, 220 Saudi riyals of 500 denomination were found concealed. The foreign currency, valued at Rs 21.34 Lakh, was seized under Customs Act, 1962. Both the passengers were arrested.