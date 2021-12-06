Job fraud: Woman among duo held for cheating 43 people

Chennai :

The accused were identified as M Raja (35) of Thoothukudi, managing director of Goodleaf Solution Pvt Ltd in Nungambakkam, and his assistant B Divyabharathi (27) of Poonamallee. One of the victims, S Vinoth (35) of Pallikaranai, came across an advertisement offering jobs on cruise ships. He attended an interview at the Nungambakkam office and paid Rs 1 lakh to the said bank account in January this year. The Thousand Lights police registered a case based on his complaint and secured the duo. Investigation revealed that they cheated at least 43 people to the tune of Rs 49 lakh in the same manner. They were remanded in judicial custody.