Kalpakkam woman constable’s suicide bid thwarted, note to SP goes viral

Chennai :

However, police personnel prevented her suicide and sent her on leave on the condition that she should report to the Chengalpattu police superintendent on Monday. When contacted, Chengalpattu SP said the woman police personnel would be given counselling. In the two-page letter that was being shared on WhatsApp, the policewoman had alleged harassment by two special sub-inspectors in the Kalpakkam police station. She had also stated that she was being indirectly threatened by a senior police official when she complained about the harassment.