Transport firm owner pledges vehicles taken on rent, 12 cars seized

Chennai :

The accused, Arunkumar alias Arun, had already surrendered in a court in connection with a similar case registered by the Nolambur police in October. Police said Arunkumar worked as the manager of a transport firm in Nolambur, while also running his own firm, Viviliya Transport and Logistics, on Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Nungambakkam.





Believing his promise to pay a monthly rent of Rs 20,000, M Appavu (62) of Porur had handed over his car to Arunkumar in September. When Arunkumar failed to pay the rent in November, Appavu went to his office but found it locked. He then lodged a police complaint. As inquiries revealed that the accused was already in custody over a similar fraud, the Nungambakkam police took him into custody for interrogation.





Based on his confession, 12 cars were seized from different people in Thoothukudi. Police said Arunkumar had circulated the vehicles’ documents on WhatsApp and pledged the vehicles for up to Rs 5 lakh each. Arunkumar was remanded again in connection with this case.