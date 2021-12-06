Trio held for stealing Rs 4 lakh from bike, Rs 2.14 lakh seized

Chennai :

The accused were identified as S Shankar (38) and B Ajith (24) of Ennore, and V Panneer Selvam (33) of Tiruvottiyur. The stolen money belongs to one S Prakash (70) of Tiruvottiyur. Police said Prakash borrowed the money from his friend to complete the works on his under-construction house on Thursday and kept it on the bike’s tank cover. The accused noticed the man keeping the money in the bike and followed him to steal the cash, officials said. Prakash stopped by a tea shop and when he checked the cover before resuming the journey, he realised the money was stolen from the parked vehicle and lodged a complaint at Tiruvottiyur police station. Police secured the accused with the help of CCTV footage and remanded them in judicial custody.